WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

SEPTA officials release changes in regional rail schedules ahead of repair work

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, August 27, 2023 10:20PM
SEPTA officials release changes in regional rail schedules ahead of repair work
EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA is warning riders that it has implemented new regional rail schedules starting on Sunday.

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is warning riders that it has implemented new regional rail schedules starting on Sunday.

These updates will impact the airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Glenside, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Wawa, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton, and Wilmington/Newark Lines.

The Cynwyd and Fox Chase lines are excluded from these changes, according to officials.

There will be significant adjustments on the Wilmington/Newark Link to accommodate Amtrak repair work in the Chester area, which begins in mid-September.

SEPTA officials released the following significant upcoming service changes to watch out for:

Wilmington/Newark

- All SEPTA and Amtrak inbound traffic will be merged to Track 2 between Marcus Hook and Darby stations.

Chestnut Hill East

- There will be midday service reductions to accommodate track and survey work for station and bridge rehabilitation projects.

Chestnut Hill West

- There will be service adjustments to accommodate school travel.

These changes will maintain regional rail service at 75% of pre-COVID levels, authorities say.

Riders are encouraged to check schedule information online or on the SEPTA app.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW