SEPTA officials release changes in regional rail schedules ahead of repair work

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is warning riders that it has implemented new regional rail schedules starting on Sunday.

These updates will impact the airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Glenside, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Wawa, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton, and Wilmington/Newark Lines.

The Cynwyd and Fox Chase lines are excluded from these changes, according to officials.

There will be significant adjustments on the Wilmington/Newark Link to accommodate Amtrak repair work in the Chester area, which begins in mid-September.

SEPTA officials released the following significant upcoming service changes to watch out for:

Wilmington/Newark

- All SEPTA and Amtrak inbound traffic will be merged to Track 2 between Marcus Hook and Darby stations.

Chestnut Hill East

- There will be midday service reductions to accommodate track and survey work for station and bridge rehabilitation projects.

Chestnut Hill West

- There will be service adjustments to accommodate school travel.

These changes will maintain regional rail service at 75% of pre-COVID levels, authorities say.

Riders are encouraged to check schedule information online or on the SEPTA app.