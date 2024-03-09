SEPTA adds officers to some buses amid rise in shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In response to a string of shootings on buses and near bus stops, SEPTA announced on Wednesday that it would add officers on buses.

On Friday, Action News was granted access to see the new plan at work.

Two officers boarded a bus at the Olney Transportation Center to provide police presence for the passengers. They immediately began greeting passengers while keeping an eye out for anything suspicious.

"We're doing more," said Lieutenant Devon Isaac, who's been with the department for 23 years.

He has seen gun violence picking up in recent months and takes it personally when passengers are affected.

"It makes me as frustrated as anyone. I mean, the level of violence that is going on throughout the city, it's scary," he said.

On Friday, he was paired up with Patrol Officer Gary Miller. The officer cordially greeted passengers and struck up conversations to ease any tensions. But he also kept a close watch for anything illegal.

"The small details can turn into something bigger," Miller said.

He's been with the force for 21 years and knows that police presence is the best approach to curbing crime.

"You could have a thousand and one cameras and you are always dealing with the aftermath of what happened," said Miller.

Riders seemed to appreciate the officers on board, some had long conversations with the officers about the state of the city and world. Many want to see the increased patrols continue.

"I think it's a good idea for people's safety," said Sonia Hamilton, who was riding the bus to the store.

"We need more protection within the city like this," said Tony Knight, who rides SEPTA often.

That is the plan, but SEPTA needs more officers to keep up patrols like this. Philadelphia police also announced that it will increase SEPTA checks as well.