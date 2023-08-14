Commuters may face delays as SEPTA begins safety training initiative

SEPTA is warning commuters that they should check their bus or trolley schedules starting on Monday morning.

Training will start with bus and trolley operators with about 250 people in each daily session, officials say.

Officials say that on Monday, SEPTA will begin to conduct mandatory safety training for its entire staff.

This is in response to a series of recent incidents involving SEPTA vehicles.

READ | Action News talks to SEPTA management after 3 collisions around Philadelphia

Training will start with bus and trolley operators with about 250 people in each daily session, officials say.

The goal is to have that specific group finished with training by Labor Day.

As a result of this, passengers should expect some delays while riding SEPTA.

SEPTA officials say they will try to post information regarding delays on its website and app in real time for those who need it.

Safety training for all 9,000 employees is expected to last up to eight weeks.