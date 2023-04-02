SEPTA services canceled for Paoli-Thorndale Line until end of day Sunday: Officials

A SEPTA spokesperson said they expect normal operations to resume for the morning commute Monday.

SEPTA officials announced that service is canceled for the rest of the day Sunday on the Paoli-Thorndale Line due to downed wires.

The wires are a result of the severe storms that surged the Philadelphia area Saturday night, officials say.

PECO is currently on the scene making repairs.

Some notable stops on the Paoli-Thorndale Line include Paoli Station, Villanova Station, Malvern Station, Bryn Mawr Station, 30th Street Station, Jefferson Station, and Temple University Station.

Riders should check online for updates.