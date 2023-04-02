WATCH LIVE

SEPTA services canceled for Paoli-Thorndale Line until end of day Sunday: Officials

A SEPTA spokesperson said they expect normal operations to resume for the morning commute Monday.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, April 3, 2023 12:34AM
SEPTA officials announced that service is canceled for the rest of the day Sunday on the Paoli-Thorndale Line due to downed wires.

The wires are a result of the severe storms that surged the Philadelphia area Saturday night, officials say.

PECO is currently on the scene making repairs.

Some notable stops on the Paoli-Thorndale Line include Paoli Station, Villanova Station, Malvern Station, Bryn Mawr Station, 30th Street Station, Jefferson Station, and Temple University Station.

Riders should check online for updates.

