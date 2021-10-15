sex assault

Upper Darby police investigating sex assault on SEPTA train; suspect in custody

According to police, the alleged assault happened at about 10 p.m. on a westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line.
EMBED <>More Videos

Upper Darby police investigating sex assault on SEPTA train

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on board a SEPTA train Wednesday night.

According to police, the alleged assault happened at about 10 p.m. on a westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line.

SEPTA officers took a man into custody following the assault and the woman was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for her injuries, said Tim Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department.

EMBED More News Videos

Tim Bernhardt, superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department, discusses a sexual assault that took place on board a SEPTA train Wednesday night.



The suspect, who has been identified as Fiston M. Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, indecent assault, sexual assault and other related charges, Bernhardt said.

Police said a SEPTA employee noticed something was happening and notified police, who met the train at the 69th Street Transportation Center.

"The victim, I spoke with her this afternoon. She is an unbelievably strong woman. She came forward, she provided a lot of information, and she's on the mend," Bernhardt said.

Police said the attack was caught on SEPTA's surveillance system. It may also have been recorded by other people on the train.

Ngoy is currently behind bars in lieu of 10% of $180,000 bail.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper darby townshiprapeseptapennsylvania newssex assault
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ASSAULT
Guard charged with sex assault of inmate at NJ women's prison
Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian
Man accused of sexually assaulting girls was family friend: Affidavit
Babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 3 young girls
TOP STORIES
'Philadelphia is home:' Eagles trade Ertz to Cardinals
This Pennsylvania nonprofit delivers cozy beds for kids in need
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
'The Rock' surprises his fmr. Lehigh Valley high school football team
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering US on Nov. 8
Philly vaccine mandate begins today with first shot requirement
Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison
Show More
Bill Clinton remains hospitalized, visited by wife Hillary Clinton
Eagles' ground game obsolete in 28-22 loss to Bucs
Katherine Scott faces off with Gritty as Flyers prep for season opener
Upper Darby fourth graders suspended for pellet gun incident
Man accused of filming woman in dressing room at Willow Grove Mall
More TOP STORIES News