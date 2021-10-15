Upper Darby police investigating sex assault on SEPTA train; suspect in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11130425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tim Bernhardt, superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department, discusses a sexual assault that took place on board a SEPTA train Wednesday night.

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on board a SEPTA train Wednesday night.According to police, the alleged assault happened at about 10 p.m. on a westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line.SEPTA officers took a man into custody following the assault and the woman was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for her injuries, said Tim Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department.The suspect, who has been identified as Fiston M. Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, indecent assault, sexual assault and other related charges, Bernhardt said.Police said a SEPTA employee noticed something was happening and notified police, who met the train at the 69th Street Transportation Center."The victim, I spoke with her this afternoon. She is an unbelievably strong woman. She came forward, she provided a lot of information, and she's on the mend," Bernhardt said.Police said the attack was caught on SEPTA's surveillance system. It may also have been recorded by other people on the train.Ngoy is currently behind bars in lieu of 10% of $180,000 bail.