Man found stabbed in back at 15th Street SEPTA station in Philadelphia's Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found stabbed Thursday morning at a SEPTA station.

Police responded to the 15th Street Station at Market Street in Center City around 4:45 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man stabbed in the back.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

