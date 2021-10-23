SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week

Union president Willie Brown says he is still hopeful the strike will not happen.

He says workers have 3 main concerns at the negotiating table

1) Fair wages

2) Parental leave

3) Safety issues pic.twitter.com/BjKglC4bI3 — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) October 24, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA union workers have wrapped up a meeting where a vote took place to possibly strike.If a strike does occur, this could impact thousands of people throughout the city, including students who take SEPTA to school.Following Sunday's meeting, SEPTA released a statement, saying, "SEPTA and representatives from TWU Local 234 have been engaging in a productive dialogue at the bargaining table. Those discussions will continue this week, and we are hopeful that an agreement can be reached without any service disruptions for riders."The union has been at odds with SEPTA over a number of issues as they work to negotiate a contract, which expires at midnight Oct. 31.If more than 5,000 SEPTA workers decide to strike, they likely wouldn't walk off the job until after the contract expires.School district officials are telling all parents to prepare for the district to switch to virtual learning if a strike happens.Brown said the union is demanding higher wages and that they want them to be more comparable to the rest of the region.He also said they're pushing for changes to parental leave and will push for compensation for families of those who lose their lives to the coronavirus. Brown says they also want a safer workplace."We're not trying to be greedy, we're not trying to break the bank, we're not trying to be unreasonable, but these are human rights issues," Brown said. "These are issues we need to keep us and our families safe, and things we're demanding that SEPTA comes to the table and negotiate over."