New video shows robbery, assault on board SEPTA train in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A robbery led to a big fight on board a SEPTA subway train in Center City.

According to Philadelphia police, the attack happened on Dec. 12 at about 6 p.m.

Police said the 20-year-old male victim was entering the SEPTA platform at 1100 Market Street when an unknown male took his wallet and ran onto a train.

The victim chased the suspect onto the train and was assaulted by a group of males, police said. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspect is asked to call police.