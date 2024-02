Train with 250 passengers on board gets stuck after being routed onto 'dead track' in Philadelphia

Train with 250 passengers gets stuck after being routed onto ‘dead track’

Train with 250 passengers gets stuck after being routed onto ‘dead track’

Train with 250 passengers gets stuck after being routed onto ‘dead track’

Train with 250 passengers gets stuck after being routed onto ‘dead track’

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA train traveling from Wilmington to Center City Philadelphia hit an unexpected snag on Thursday morning.

Some 250 passengers were stranded for about an hour after SEPTA say the train was mistakenly routed onto the wrong track in the University City section.

The train hit a dead track, which means the rail did not have any power.

Another train was brought in to take the passengers to 30th Street Station where they could continue to their destination.