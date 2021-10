PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of setting multiple fires on Saturday night.The first incident happened around 11:05 p.m. at the Susquehanna-Dauphin Station.SEPTA police say the suspect took off his shirt and used a lighter to set the shirt and a cone on fire at the station.The man then apparently boarded the train and exited at the Ellsworth-Federal Station where he set a trash can on fire, according to SEPTA.No injuries were reported.Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police Department at (215) 580-8111.