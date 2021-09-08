SEPTA

SEPTA Metro? Transit agency mulling big changes including new name, map and signage

SEPTA's new initiative would be part of a potential $40 million rebrand.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA mulling big changes including new name, map and signage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is working on rebranding, and the company is asking for the public's feedback.

From new signage to a whole new look, the idea is to make the public transit system easier to navigate.

It has people talking, from social media to the city streets.

SEPTA wants to rename the city's subways, trolleys, and light rail network 'The Metro.'

It wants to change the way commuters have spelled out the "El," the elevated trains to just the letter "L."

It would be part of a potential $40 million rebrand.

The idea is to make the public transportation system easier for new riders after research found that riders are perplexed by SEPTA's current signage.

For easier navigating, each route will be identified by a new color and a single letter.

They hope this will make it easier to navigate for people with disabilities and those who don't speak English.

But SEPTA wants the public's feedback, so they're launching a two-month feedback period.

They're looking at 2022, maybe 2023, for the potential rebrand.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaseptapublic transportationcommuting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTA
SEPTA bus driver raises Monarch butterflies during pandemic
Another attack by SEPTA security raises questions about program
SEPTA bus collides with car that ran red light: Police
9 SEPTA managers, vendors charged in bribery case
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tracking severe storms, flood potential, tornado threat
Search continues for 2 missing after car swept away in storm
WATCH: David Murphy signs off after 31 years with Action News
School district apologizes after students' info accidentally released
Schools across region are scrambling due to bus driver shortage
7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Acapulco
2 more victims of 9/11 World Trade Center attacks identified
Show More
Penn researchers create world's largest COVID-19 treatment database
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" shatters box office
FEMA surveys tornado damage from Ida in Montco
Man found dead behind New Jersey food market
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
More TOP STORIES News