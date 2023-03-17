SEPTA halts work on project connecting King of Prussia, Center City and University City

SEPTA is putting the brakes on the King of Prussia rail project for now.

Costs have been rising due to inflation and high interest rates, SEPTA said.

The move comes after the Federal Transit Administration raised concerns over funding for the $3 billion project and whether SEPTA could pay for its share.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the transit agency's budget is constrained compared to similar agencies that have "more state and local funding available."

"SEPTA would not jeopardize other critical projects, such as the Market-Frankford Line fleet replacement, Trolley Modernization, or station accessibility improvements, to advance an expansion project," Busch said.

Just three weeks ago, SEPTA approved the rail's final design that would have connected Center City, University City and King of Prussia.

SEPTA's general manager and CEO Leslie Richards said the development is disappointing.

"King of Prussia Rail would have delivered real benefits to our city and region by providing reliable public transportation connecting our three largest employment hubs in Center City, University City, and King of Prussia. It would have eased congestion on area roadways and reduced air pollution," Richards said.

SEPTA will instead use the money it had allocated to the project on essential infrastructure work.