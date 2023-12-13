Philadelphia, Delaware cleaners celebrate post-pandemic contract

Cleaners in suburban Philadelphia and Delaware reached a new contract, which is the first since the pandemic.

The Service Employees International Union says it will get the highest wage increases in the history of bargaining, with workers receiving more than 20% in raises throughout the contract.

Their health benefits are also protected, plus they get Juneteenth as an additional paid holiday.

The new contract agreement is for 32BJ SEIU building workers, which includes 1,400 cleaners in suburban Philadelphia, as well as 600 janitors in Wilmington and New Castle County in Delaware.

The agreement came after weeks of negotiations with the commercial office industry.