'I was literally shoveling hail last night': Flourtown neighbors clean up after severe storms

After hail blanketed some front lawns, residents had to spend the day cleaning up the mess.
Shoveling hail, raking debris: Neighbors clean up after severe storms

FLOURTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some people around the Delaware Valley woke up Thursday morning without power after Wednesday's powerful storms.

Residents in one neighborhood in the Flourtown area spent the morning cleaning up the debris.

"I am raking, and I'm getting my exercise for the day," said Regina Delaney.

After hail blanketed some front lawns, residents had to spend the day cleaning up the mess.

RELATED: Severe storms bring large hail, damaging winds to Philadelphia region

"Just trying to get things back together again, yesterday was pretty scary," said Joann Kirchner.

"It was kind of like Christmas in July, shoveling snow," said James Murphy, of Flourtown.

On Thursday, Murphy still has hail left outside his home on Spruce Road.

"I was literally shoveling hail last night, in July," said Murphy.



Murphy and many other neighbors were running their generators after strong winds knocked out the power.

"Sounded like a freight train, that sounded like it was coming from the backyard," said Murphy. "It was scary."
