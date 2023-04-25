Former employee charged with putting needles into items at Giant store in Lehigh County

Anyone who purchased grocery items from the store between Thursday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 19 is urged to check the purchased items for any tampering.

Police say a total of 11 needles were placed into merchandise.

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former employee of a Giant grocery store in Lehigh County is now facing criminal charges after needles were found in several items.

The former worker is only identified by state police as a juvenile.

That person is charged in juvenile court with three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of criminal mischief.

Police say a total of 11 needles were placed into merchandise.

No injuries were reported.

The incidents happened at the Giant at 7150 Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township.

According to officials, a video allegedly shows the former employee appearing to insert a needle into at least three known food items, which were later determined to be sewing needles.

The items impacted include:

-Single-serve Tastykakes

-Fresh bagged green beans

-Loose sweet yellow and white onions

-Fresh green asparagus

-Soft packaged dog food and treats

-Soft packaged cat food and treats

-Instant mashed potatoes (boxed)

-Cleaning sponges

-King Hawaiian Bread Rolls

-StarKist Light Tuna Large pouches (pouches larger than 2.6 oz)

Anyone who purchased grocery items from the store between Thursday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 19 is urged to check the purchased items for any tampering.