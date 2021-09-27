Share Food Program helps neighbors in need

After donations are received, volunteers pack food into boxes intended for families. The boxes are then given to these individuals at a discounted and affordable price.
To enter into the program, you can visit the Share Food website and sign up. The organization serves as a major distributor in the Delaware Valley, serving over 1,000,000 individuals each month, 50% of which are children and 12% of which are seniors or people with disabilities
