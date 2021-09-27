community

Share Food Program helps neighbors in need

By Todd Haas
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Share Food Program collects food donations from many avenues including, government partners, supermarkets, wholesalers, restaurants, farms and food drives, in an effort to help Philadelphia-area neighbors in need.

After donations are received, volunteers pack food into boxes intended for families. The boxes are then given to these individuals at a discounted and affordable price.

To enter into the program, you can visit the Share Food website and sign up. The organization serves as a major distributor in the Delaware Valley, serving over 1,000,000 individuals each month, 50% of which are children and 12% of which are seniors or people with disabilities

