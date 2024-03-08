Mr. Wiggles the foxhound finds his forever home

Mr. Wiggles is about 6 years old and he has an amazing story of survival.

6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted Main Line Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania.

Main Line Animal Rescue is an affiliate of the Pennsylvania SPCA who rescues animals from cruelty and neglect and rehabilitates them.

Kimberly Cary from Main Line Animal Rescue introduced us to Mr. Wiggles, a stunning foxhound who found his forever home thanks to 6abc's Shelter me.

Mr. Wiggles was found in the woods weighing only 25 pounds. He was severely emaciated, but today he is thriving in his foster home tipping the scales at 60 pounds.

A home with another dog is needed for Mr. Wiggles. He flourishes in the company of fellow canines and is used to living in a pack. He would also be best in a home with older children.

Mr. Wiggles needs a secure yard to satisfy his love for outdoor adventures and indulging in his hound senses safely. He was trained as a hunting dog, but has adapted well to home life. It is best for him not to be in a home with any cats.

If you are interested in adopting any of his shelter friends, please visit mlar.org