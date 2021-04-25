homicide

Sources: Father in custody after fatally shooting son in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police sources tell Action News a father is in custody Sunday morning after fatally shooting his son in West Philadelphia.

The call went out shortly before 2:00 a.m. for police to respond to the 3900 block of Ogden Street in the Mantua section.

There, police discovered a male in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics also arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Action News has learned the victim was recently released from prison when he returned home and got into a verbal argument with his father.

The father was taken into custody and charges are pending at this time.
