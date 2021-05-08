Two shot in separate shootings Saturday morning in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are shot in two separate shootings minutes apart in Philadelphia.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the city's Frankford section.The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday along the 1600 block of Granite Street.Officials say the victim is in extremely critical condition at Temple Hospital.Moments later in the city's Kingsessing section more gun fire rang out.Police say this shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 55th Street just after 9 a.m.The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot multiple times across the body.He's listed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital.There have been no arrests in either shooting.