Philadelphia Police are trying to piece together a shooting in the Spring Garden section of the city.

Police say a man showed up at the hospital around 5 a.m. Sunday suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are trying to piece together a shooting in the Spring Garden section of the city.

They say a man showed up at the hospital around 5 a.m. Sunday suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police found blood at 8th and Spring Garden streets where they believe he was shot.

The man is in critical condition.

There's no word on any suspects or motive.