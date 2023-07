Three teenagers are recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the hand, and a 16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were shot in the leg.

It happened just after midnight Sunday at Hagert and North 25th streets.

All three are stable this morning.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.