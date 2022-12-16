Shop with a Cop returns in South Philadelphia

"I had a little boy in line today asked me could he get a blanket for his brother as opposed to a toy," said Officer Sheniece Clements.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department aimed to strengthen its relationship with the community by holiday shopping with families who may not otherwise have the opportunity to purchase as many gifts as they'd like.

The families shopped with a Philadelphia police officer at a Walmart in South Philadelphia on Friday morning.

"They are unbelievable; they're always courteous and kind and helpful," said Patricia Lopresti, from West Philadelphia.

Some children shopped for themselves.

Some shopped for others.

A few officers dressed up to get into the holiday spirit.

"It's heartwarming, just the fact that kids didn't know if they were getting toys, parents not sure if they're able to provide this year," said Arnold Mitchell, a 12th District Community Relations Officer.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw touched on how meaningful it is to do this kind of outreach work.

"We often deal with the worst of the worst all the time, meaning in our day-to-day activities and our jobs, so to be able to be in a cheerful moment and just be part of their excitement is just amazing," said Outlaw.

Children had a $125 gift card to spend.

"Today we're helping almost 300 kids. I just love the partnership we have with Shop with a Cop and Families Behind the Badge and all the other partnerships," said Frank Pellicori, South Philadelphia Walmart store manager.

Kids got to end their shopping trip with a free meal and they walked out of the store with a big smile on their faces.