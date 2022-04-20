radio

Philly broadcasting legend Sid Mark, host of Frank Sinatra shows, passes away at 88

Mark launched "The Sounds of Sinatra" in Philadelphia more than 65 years ago.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly broadcasting legend Sid Mark passes away at 88

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local broadcasting legend Sid Mark has died at the age of 88.

The longtime DJ was known for his radio shows featuring music from Frank Sinatra, which aired across the country.

Mark launched "The Sounds of Sinatra" in Philadelphia more than 65 years ago.

He also developed "Friday with Frank" and "Sunday with Sinatra."

Radio station 1210 WPHT says Mark died Monday night.

A post on The Sounds of Sinatra Facebook page read:

"We lost our leader last night as Sid Mark has passed away. He loved his family and of course Mr. S., and his dedicated audience. The Legend Will Continue."



There was no immediate word on a cause.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaradiofamous death
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RADIO
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Music legend and philanthropist Kal Rudman dead at 91
Vietnam Veteran turned radio host advocates for vets all year round
Sports radio host Big Daddy Graham passes away
TOP STORIES
Video released of suspects wanted in murder of Philly officer's son
Philly's mask mandate, federal judge's ruling spark confusion
TikTok trend causing panic across the region; several teens arrested
NJ preparing for bag ban: What you should know before it takes effect
Judge declares mistrial in Kenyatta Johnson bribery case
Middle school custodian accused of sexual abuse of students
Autopsy shows man shot in back of head after police encounter: lawyers
Show More
Baby bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination
TikTok video shows woman attacked by goose protecting nest
Cron's 3-run homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Phillies, 6-5
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in Hawaii
Police: 3 vehicles stolen from Philadelphia auto storage facility
More TOP STORIES News