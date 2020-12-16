Lehigh Valley residents stocking up ahead of winter storm

weather

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- PennDOT crews tell Action News they are getting ready for treacherous road conditions Wednesday, stressing that drivers should stay home.

Many residents say they have been stocking up on food at the grocery store ahead of the impending winter storm.

"Shopping for the storm, we have a house of 10," said Parthenia Mungin of Orefield.

She's not the only one buying the essentials. The bread aisle at a Weis Market in Allentown was busy.

"Just getting my bread, milk, eggs," said Harriet Hargrove from Allentown.

The store manager said this will be a one-two punch because items have already been flying off the shelves with the new dining restrictions in Pennsylvania.

"Our volume's gone way up in terms of business," said assistant store manager Anthony Falcone. "A lot crazier, a lot more customers, and now, because of the snowstorm, yesterday, today and tomorrow it's going to be even crazier."

The manager at Albright's Hardware said he had to stock the shovel wall three times Wednesday and it was almost empty at the end of the day.

"Business has been crazy today, but a good crazy," said manager Griffin Daly.

Many said they're here doing last-minute storm shopping.

"Realized it today, and had to scramble and be like, 'Oh we need this for tomorrow," said Lindsay Douglas of Allentown.

A lot of people said they are looking forward to the snow since last year was a mild winter.

"This doesn't happen very often anymore, so I'm like, 'Yeah let's do this,'" said Audrey Michael.

PennDOT crews said while it is early in the season, they have their trucks ready and will brine the roads Tuesday night.

Staying home with a change of scenery is something many are looking forward to.

"Clearing the snow, I enjoy it, neighbors are out, it's festive," said Bob Tice of Allentown.

PennDOT crews said they will have hundreds of trucks out in their six-county region Wednesday, clearing out snow and laying down salt. If you are out on the roads they ask you to give their trucks distance to work.

