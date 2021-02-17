Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area due to Thursday's winter storm

PENNSYLVANIA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Communities across the Philadelphia region, including the Delaware and Lehigh valleys, are announcing snow emergencies and closures due to Thursday's winter storm.The following are announcements that have been sent to Action News.Snow emergency declared effective at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 until 8 a.m. on Friday February 19. During this time, parking on snow emergency routes is prohibited and cars parked on these routes after 8 p.m. Wednesday may be towed and/or ticketed. Residents also much clear their sidewalks as well as any fire hydrants of ice and snow within 24 hours of the end of the storm.A snow Emergency declared beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 until further notice. All vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes within one hour of the start of the declaration. Vehicles will be towed when abandoned, inoperative, or when the owner is unwilling, or unable to remove the vehicle from the following emergency snow routes: Pennsylvania Avenue (between Manor and Route 113), Lancaster Avenue, Manor Avenue, Brandywine Avenue, West Uwchlan Avenue, Wallace Avenue, Viaduct Avenue, Bradford Avenue, Chestnut Street, West Church Street to West Prospect Avenue, South Lloyd Avenue, 200 block of William Street, 200 block of Mary Street and 100 block of East Church Street.Snow emergency declared beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 18 until 8 a.m. on Friday, February 19. Residents are reminded that vehicles should be removed from snow emergency routes prior to the enactment of this declaration. Failure to remove your vehicles may result in ticketing, towing, or the possibility of having your vehicle plowed in. Non-essential, commercial, private and public travel and all parking on Borough Streets are strongly discouraged. Residents must clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after a snowfall or formation of ice. Fire hydrants should be cleared three feet to provide access for firefighters.Snow emergency declared effective midnight, Wednesday, February 17 until 6 a.m. on Friday, February 19. All vehicles should be moved from the street to assist the Public Works Department plowing. Vehicles parked on designated snow emergency streets during this time may be ticketed or towed.The Mayor of Malvern has declared a snow emergency effective at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 until noon on Friday February 19. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on identified snow emergency highways, which include: Bridge Street from King Street to Old Lincoln Highway, King Street from the eastern Borough line to the western Borough line, Monument Avenue from Sugartown Road to Warren Avenue, Old Lincoln Highway from the eastern Borough line to the western Borough line, Sugartown Road from the southern Borough line to King Street and Warren Avenue from Paoli Pike to the northern Borough line. Any violators will be ticketed and towed.The Mayor of New Britain Borough has declared a snow emergency from 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 18 through 8 p.m. Friday, February 19. Vehicles are not to be parked on the side of the roads to allow for snow plowing. The Borough Offices may have limited in person availability on February 18 and February 19, but calls and emails will be responded to.Snow emergency declared, effective at 6: a.m. on Thursday, February 18 until 6 p.m. on Friday, February 19. No vehicles are allowed to park on any road or street within the township once snow starts accumulating one inch or more until the snow has been completely plowed.A snow emergency is declared from 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 18 until noon on Friday, February 19. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on the posted Snow Emergency Routes of Main and Walnut Streets and cars will be towed. Residents are reminded that they must clear nearby fire hydrants of snow. All residents and persons working or visiting in the Borough are very strongly requested to find off-street parking, if possible.Snow emergency declared from 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 17 through 10 p.m. Thursday, February 18. Residents are reminded to remove vehicles from snow emergency routes prior to the start of the declaration. Failure to remove your vehicle may result in ticketing, towing or possibly having your vehicle plowed in.