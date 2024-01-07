Snow shoveling begins in Lehigh Valley after weekend snowstorm

Residents woke up to just over six inches of snow outside their homes in Whitehall Township.

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Clean-up is underway in Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania after Saturday's snowstorm dumped half a foot of snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley.

Action News was there as homeowners made their way outside early Sunday morning, so they could clear their sidewalks and driveways.

"It started off real slow, but snowed all night," said Larry Schlittler from Hokendauqua, Pennsylvania. "It's been a number of years since we had any snow to really shovel."

Schlitter woke up to just over six inches of snow outside his home in Whitehall Township.

Earlier in the morning, wet and heavy flakes covered lawns, roads, and sidewalks.

"I expected around three inches, two inches only. They kept saying three to six (inches), I can't believe we had up this many. It really is, we had a nice snowfall," said Elwood Smith from Whitehall Township.

PennDOT and other crews are still working to keep up with all the snow throughout the Lehigh Valley.