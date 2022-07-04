4th of july event

Conshohocken celebrates the Fourth of July with their annual Soapbox Derby

The winner of this race goes on to compete at the national championships held in Akron, Ohio.
By and Tom Kretschmer
EMBED <>More Videos

Conshohocken celebrates July 4 with their annual Soapbox Derby

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For 70 years, the town of Conshohocken rings in the Fourth of July with a high-speed race down Fayette Street.

It's their annual Soapbox Derby. The derby teaches kids how to build and race their homemade soapbox cars. And usually, it's a family affair.

Christine Donovan, a self-described Derby Mom, said, "Families have been racing for generations and generations. My kids are third generation racers, and you can't beat it on July 4th with all the red, white and blue. It's amazing. It's the fabric of our town."

David Bowe of Harleysville says if it wasn't for the volunteers, it wouldn't work.

"It is a Fourth of July thing. The whole town stops, and they have this race, and they've been doing it for 70 years," said Bowe.

The winner of this race goes on to compete at the national championships held in Akron, Ohio.

Nora Coll is a racer who says she was so excited to roar down the street in her homemade soapbox racer.

"Sort of a roller coaster speed but down a hill. You get a feeling like you're a little cramped but also refreshing to get all that air," said Coll.

Her family is a family of racers, and her aunt competed and won years ago.

At the end of a fun day for all, Coll says with a laugh, "A lot of excitement but probably hard to go to bed tonight."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsconshohocken borough4th of july eventfamilyeventsfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY EVENT
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Crowds enjoy free museums on the parkway for Fourth of July weekend
Holiday weekend festivities begin early in Ocean City
Organizers finalize preps for America Independence Day Parade
TOP STORIES
Police: Man shot in Old City after road rage incident
Person of interest ID'd after 6 killed, dozens hurt in IL shooting
Penn's Landing shooting an apparent case of mistaken identity: Police
AccuWeather: Great Weather For The Fireworks
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2022
July Fourth festivities begin along Ben Franklin Parkway
6-year-old, 7-year-old shot in Wilmington
Show More
80-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in grocery store parking lot
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
Tips on keeping pets safe, happy during 4th of July celebrations
Woman shot, killed in Philadelphia's Frankford section
Jayland Walker was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him
More TOP STORIES News