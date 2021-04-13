Daunte Wright and George Floyd's families to be next to each other in joint event in Minneapolis

I’m in Minneapolis today to demand justice for Daunte Wright and George Floyd! I will be joined by the Wright and Floyd families, and co-counsel @Jeff_Storms, at a 12PM CT news conference at the Hennepin County Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/JmfLejJxGS — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 13, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will hold a briefing Tuesday in Minneapolis alongside the families of Daunte Wright and George Floyd, who both died during encounters with police officers in Minnesota."I'm in Minneapolis today to demand justice for Daunte Wright and George Floyd," Crump tweeted. Crump is representing Wright's family after he was shot to death on Sunday by an officer who authorities said apparently intended to deploy a Taser, but instead fired her handgun during a traffic stop.The press conference has been scheduled at 1 p.m. ET. It can be live streamed in the video player above.Wright was 20 years old. The "accidental discharge," as Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Police Chief Tim Gannon described it, sparked protests in the area. The Twin Cities region has already been on edge since the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged in Floyd's death, commenced in Minneapolis, not too far from Brooklyn Center.Floyd, a Black man, died after being questioned by police for his attempt to use a counterfeit bill. Video of the incident shows Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck, as Floyd lays on the ground saying, "I can't breathe."The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the Brooklyn Center shooting, identified the officer as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran who has been placed on administrative leave."Ofc. Kim Potter knew exactly what she was doing," Crump said in a tweet.Wright's parents also said they "can't accept" that their son's killing was just a mistake."I can't accept that -- a mistake? That doesn't even sound right," Aubrey said. "This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can't accept that."Crump has served as legal counsel for Floyd's family since Floyd's death last year. Last month, the city of Minneapolis reached a $27 million settlement with the Floyd family over his death.