Overheard at Tredici with Jefferson Health's Dr. Stephen Klasko - Part II

Tredici (WPVI) -- Steve Klasko contains multitudes; DJ, marathon runner, sky diver, author, visionary hospital administrator and all-purpose disrupter-there is far more to him than can be captured in a single sitting.That's why this edition of Overheard at Tredici is a two-volume set.This is part 2 - delving into Steve's various areas of expertise, with special emphasis on his prescription for a healthcare system that finally, and truly, focuses on meeting patients' needs. Click here to see part 1 and Steve's thoughts on what drives him, who influences him, and how he maintains his frenetic pace. Learn more about a Philadelphia renaissance man, but a reformer who gets results.3:00 - What is transparency in medical services? It's coming, and it's going to change how you choose your treatment.5:40 - AI is already here - and it's also changing the way you receive care.7:15 - He's not just a doctor - he's been a patient.8:05 - The consumers are driving the changes.14:15 - That AI - don't call it "artificial."16:00 - Can doctors with poorer performance actually make more money because of their failings?18:10 - "We're going to be the Silicon Valley of healthcare..." says everyone. Is anyone right? (No)22:08 - Hahnemann - Profits Vs. Safety Net - Are out-of-market health care systems responsible to the local communities?26:45 - Until THIS gets fixed, Philadelphia will be an under-performing city.