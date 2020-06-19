Overheard at Tredici with Jefferson Health's Dr. Stephen Klasko

Tredici (WPVI) -- Steve Klasko contains multitudes; DJ, marathon runner, sky diver, author, visionary hospital administrator and all-purpose disrupter-there is far more to him than can be captured in a single sitting.That's why this edition of Overheard at Tredici is a two-volume set.In part one, we talk about what drives Steve, who influences him, and how he maintains his frenetic pace, boundless curiosity and the open-minded doggedness that has made him not only a Philadelphia renaissance man, but a reformer who gets results.In part two, we will delve into Steve's various areas of expertise, with special emphasis on his prescription for a healthcare system that finally, and truly, focuses on meeting patients' needs.3:10 - How healthcare is preparing for a radical change in demographics5:07 - Food deserts, why they exist, what we can learn from them, and the misconceptions about who wants to eat nutritiously.7:15 - The people who use medical tech aren't who you think they are9:01 - How does he get it all done, including the fun stuff?10:08 - One of his few pet peeves - it's what YOU didn't do!15:42 - Who are the people you should have under you?17:41 - Dissatisfied, happy or content? All Three!18:57 - Non-disruptive disruption is not disruption20:57 - Can we make a strong case for Philadelphia? Not right now...21:15 - How would people describe Stephen Klasko?26:34 - The missing ingredient around Philadelphia.27:52 - How is music a piece of Stephen Klasko?32:24 - The admissions change that could triple diversity.