DRINKING

Report: Traces of key weed killer ingredient found in wine and beer

One of the key ingredients used in the weed killer Roundup has been found in several popular wines and beers.

SAN FRANCISCO --
This is something that could give you pause the next time you're thinking of getting a beer or glass of wine.

A report done by public-interest advocacy group United States Public Interest Research Groups (U.S. PIRG) found trace amounts of glyphosate in 19 of 20 brands of beer and wine it looked it.

What is glyphosate? It is the key ingredient used in the popular weed killer Roundup and is listed as a probable human carcinogen, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the World Health Organization.

The wine brands tested included Beringer, Barefoot and Sutter Home. Beer brands tested included Budweiser, Coors, Miller Lite, Sam Adams, Samuel Smith Organic, and New Belgium. One brand, Peak Beer, did not contain detectable levels of glyphosate.

But it should be noted the levels are below the Environmental Protection Agency's risk for beverages.

California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment told USA TODAY a person would have to drink more than 140 glasses of wine a day to reach the level it identified as "No Significant Risk Level."

U.S. PIRG says it is "an independent, non-partisan group that works for consumers and the public interest."

