Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism in Texas

A young boy from Texas will never forget his magical experience with Santa Claus.

WATAUGA, Texas --
Matthew Foster, 6, is blind and autistic. When his mom informed Santa, he simply put his hands up and told her to say no more.

That is when he got down on one knee to let Matthew "see" him in his own way.

"Having him feel all over his coat, and the fuzz and the felt, and the hat and he even said 'Pull my beard, is there anything else you want to feel?' And Matthew said, 'Your eyes that twinkle' so he let him feel his eyes," mom Misty Wolf said.
Santa also let Matthew feel a reindeer.

Wolf said her eyes were also opened that day and this is what Christmas is all about.

