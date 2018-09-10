SEPTA is using its resources to place a spotlight on suicide, which is one of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States.Monday is Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day and Septa is promoting a campaign called #YouMatter.The outreach program encourages people not to be afraid to ask people how they're feeling.Volunteers gathered at rail stations to hand out educational pamphlets about suicide.SEPTA will also have awareness messages on its 1400 buses.SEPTA already has around $1000 suicide prevention lifeline signs posted throughout the service area.------