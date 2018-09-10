SEPTA

SEPTA puts spotlight on suicide prevention with #YouMatter

EMBED </>More Videos

SEPTA highlights suicide prevention: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., September 10, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SEPTA is using its resources to place a spotlight on suicide, which is one of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States.

Monday is Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day and Septa is promoting a campaign called #YouMatter.

The outreach program encourages people not to be afraid to ask people how they're feeling.

Volunteers gathered at rail stations to hand out educational pamphlets about suicide.

SEPTA will also have awareness messages on its 1400 buses.

SEPTA already has around $1000 suicide prevention lifeline signs posted throughout the service area.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsSEPTAsuicide
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEPTA
NAACP says SEPTA allegedly creating 'toxic environment' for employees
Video shows bed bug infestation in SEPTA bus seat
VIDEO: SEPTA train catches fire at Glenside station
Woman stabbed on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia
More SEPTA
SOCIETY
Parents, students come together to form anti-hazing coalition
NAACP says SEPTA allegedly creating 'toxic environment' for employees
UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank
Group of men step in to help retired teacher at the grocery store
More Society
Top Stories
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
Hurricane Florence gaining size, strength on way to East Coast
Flooding issues continue Monday at Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Lingering Showers
Philly Checkers worker accused of assault with hot oil identified
Body pulled from Delaware River in Marcus Hook
Pa. prisons end lockdown, resume visits after dozens sickened
Police: 8-year-old girl missing from Logan found safe
Show More
Driver crashes into Wendy's building in Bustleton
Gas line explodes, causes massive fire in Beaver County
NAACP says SEPTA allegedly creating 'toxic environment' for employees
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
Dallas officer arrested on manslaughter warrant
More News