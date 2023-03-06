WATCH LIVE

shooting

Investigation underway after woman found dead in Somers Point, New Jersey

Police were called to a home in Somers Point over the weekend for a report of a shooting.

Monday, March 6, 2023 11:54AM
Monday, March 6, 2023 11:54AM
The Atlantic County prosecutor's office is now leading the investigation into the death of a woman in a Jersey shore community.

SOMERS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Atlantic County prosecutor's office is now leading the investigation into the death of a woman in a Jersey shore community.

Police were called to a home on the 600 block of 3rd Street in Somers Point just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of someone shot.

They found a woman inside and pronounced her dead.

Her identity has not been released.

Few details about the woman's death have been released. Investigators will only say there is not any threat to the public.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the prosecutor's major crime unit, or submit an anonymous tip.

