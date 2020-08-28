FYI Philly

Rittenhouse's Sophy Curson is a fashion institution that's evolving with the times

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Sophy Curson opened in Rittenhouse Square 90 years ago, just before the 1929 Stock Market collapse.

The boutique has survived the Great Depression, a recession and two World Wars and it's now going up against COVID-19.

The store's tagline is dressing the world's most fashionable women but in a pandemic, even the most fashionable women are dressing differently so you'll see lots of chic face masks along with colorful tops and big bling-y jewelry for that waist-up zoom cocktail parties.

The shop always had a one-on-one doorbell entry system and now clothing is being quarantined for 24 hours between customer try-ons.



Sophy Curson | Facebook | Instagram
122 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-567-4662
