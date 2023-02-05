South Jersey teen musician helps the homeless with 'Loops of Love'

16-year-old Isabella D'Agostino has done something extraordinary with her ordinary walks to orchestra practice.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Six years ago, we came out of a restaurant we were in and we had leftover food," said Isabella D'Agostino. "And we saw this man on the street and we offered him some food because he looked like he needed it."

The now-16-year-old from Linwood, New Jersey, was perhaps too young to understand the concept of homelessness. But with the help of her mother, she learned to become an advocate for those enduring it.

"From that moment on, I was like, wow, it feels, like, good to help people," said D'Agostino.

She and her mom created "Loops of Love," a nonprofit centered around donating knitted hats and other essentials to those in need.

D'Agostino is also a proficient student and musician, being enrolled in both the National Honor Society and the Tri-M Music Honor Society. She plays the piccolo for the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra.

And her weekly walks to orchestra practice give her a chance to act out the mission of Loops of Love.

"If we see people who are in need, we give out these bags," said D'Agostino. "And I think that it's nice to see that there are people who appreciate the little things in life."

63-year-old Maxine Major was grateful to have received one of the Loops of Love bags from D'Agostino today. Each is filled with food items, a water bottle, and a knit hat.

"These items come in handy. You can't get no money to buy nothing," said Major. "God bless her and tell her to keep it up."

Also impressed by D'Agostino's nonprofit is her orchestra conductor and director, Rosalind Erwin.

"I am constantly surprised at what young musicians, if properly guided, and given the right level of enthusiasm, what they will produce onstage," said Erwin. "Or offstage, obviously, in the case of Isabella."

To learn more about Loops of Love, visit their website.

