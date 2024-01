Authorities say no one was injured.

RICHLANDTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Bucks County, an investigation is underway after a maintenance barn caught fire.

It happened Saturday afternoon on South Main Street in Richlandtown.

Video shows thick smoke billowing from the building.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.