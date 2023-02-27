WATCH LIVE

Robbery suspect fires shot at 7-Eleven clerk in South Philadelphia: Police

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 27, 2023 10:56AM
A suspect fired a shot at a 7-Eleven clerk during a robbery in South Philadelphia, police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 7-Eleven clerk was unharmed after being shot at during a robbery in South Philadelphia.

It happened at the store at 11th Street and Washington Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded money and then fired the shot at the female clerk.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Police are searching for two males and a female seen driving off in a white van.

It's unclear how much money, if any, was stolen.

