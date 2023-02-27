A suspect fired a shot at a 7-Eleven clerk during a robbery in South Philadelphia, police say.

Robbery suspect fires shot at 7-Eleven clerk in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 7-Eleven clerk was unharmed after being shot at during a robbery in South Philadelphia.

It happened at the store at 11th Street and Washington Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded money and then fired the shot at the female clerk.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Police are searching for two males and a female seen driving off in a white van.

It's unclear how much money, if any, was stolen.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker