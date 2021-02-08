River Twice, Fiore put couples front and center in South Philly dining

Fiore Fine Foods

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Atin South Philly, James Beard-nominated chef, Randy Rucker, oversees all things food, while his wife Amanda designs all the interiors.They offer a combination of creative foods that might be new to many patrons, as well as comforting foods that are likely familiar - served up in a casual, inviting environment.With a focus on regional foods, as well as materials from area artisans, Randy changes the menu every day - kind of like the proverb behind the name of the restaurant, which says 'A man never stands in the same river twice.'With the help ofin Queen Village, you can celebrate Valentine's Day Romeo and Juliet style.Chef Justine McNeil and her co-chef and husband Ed Crochet are offering a four-course meal focusing on the Veneto region, a romantic part of Italy and the setting for the story of the star-crossed lovers.Justine is the master of sweets, known for her pastries, chocolates, and artisan gelato sold by the pint, with 4 changing weekly flavors.Ed's in charge of the savory, with a concentration on from scratch-cooking, especially homemade pasta.1601 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148267-457-3698757 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA