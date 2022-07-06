1 sent to hospital after South Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A row house fire in South Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital.It happened just after midnight Wednesday on the 2400 block of South Franklin Street, near Ritner Street.Crews arrived to find heavy fire inside a two-story row house. The flames extended to neighboring homes.One person was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in unknown condition.While no one was inside the house that caught fire, neighbors were evacuated as their homes suffered smoke and water damage.It took firefighters around a half hour to get the fire under control.There is no word on a cause.