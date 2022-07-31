Car show and street festival returns to South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The largest summer street festival in South Philadelphia returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic Sunday, bringing hundreds of car lovers to the neighborhood.

The 15th Annual Car Show and Street Festival took place on East Passyunk Avenue and featured more than 200 classic, muscle, and antique cars, as well as 160 independently owned businesses along the strip.

Participants say they're excited the show returned to the neighborhood for the first time since 2019.

"Since these last two years, we have been doing just drive-bys, saying happy birthday to everybody, beeping the horn and moving on so it's time to get everything together and get it rolling," said Kevin Frazier Sr., the president of Living the Dream Corvette Club.

The East Passyunk Business Improvement District says bringing the cars into the city also does wonders for nearby businesses.

"To have this be activated on the street, on East Passyunk Avenue in South Philly is just an amazing experience for people to come down, stroll the street, see all of our incredible businesses and maybe get a good idea of what they want to come back to after the show's over," said Adam Leiter, the executive director of EPBIA.

Knowing that visitors would be walking up and down the street to view the cars, business owner Mikki Capo decided to take her coin shop to the curb.

"You get to meet everybody, greet everybody, it's always nice. You get to meet more people than you would if you were just in the store unless they stop in and you get to see them," said Capo, who's owned Capo Coin Shop since 1966.

The event also featured live music, family activities, and specials from restaurants. Cantina Los Caballitos offered to go beer, margaritas, and empanadas.

"Everyone has a great time and it really just makes a ton of money for us and helps us out. It's been good in recovering from the pandemic and everything to have these events back," said Dylan Heghes, the assistant manager of the restaurant.