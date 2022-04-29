6 students, 2 adults injured in Delaware City school bus crash

DELAWARE CITY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Six students and two adults were sent to a hospital to be checked out after their school bus crashed Friday morning in Delaware City, Delaware.Chopper 6 flew over the accident scene at Route 9 and Wrangle Hill Road at about 8:30 a.m.Police said the bus was transporting Colonial School District students to Southern Elementary School when the bus crashed.A school district spokesperson said the students were transported by another bus to be checked out out of an abundance of caution.It's not yet clear what caused the crash.