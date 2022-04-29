school bus accident

6 students, 2 adults injured in Delaware City school bus crash

Police said the bus was transporting Colonial School District students to Southern Elementary School when it crashed.
By
DELAWARE CITY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Six students and two adults were sent to a hospital to be checked out after their school bus crashed Friday morning in Delaware City, Delaware.

Chopper 6 flew over the accident scene at Route 9 and Wrangle Hill Road at about 8:30 a.m.

Police said the bus was transporting Colonial School District students to Southern Elementary School when the bus crashed.

A school district spokesperson said the students were transported by another bus to be checked out out of an abundance of caution.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

