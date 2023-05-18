17-year-old spectacled bear is Cape May County Zoo's newest addition

Billie Jean, a 17-year-old spectacled bear, arrived on Monday from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Spectacled bears get their name from a common outline around their eyes that resembles glasses.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's a new adorable reason to visit the Cape May County Zoo.

Billie Jean, a 17-year-old spectacled bear, arrived on Monday from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Billie Jean helped raise many cubs that will be critical to the species' survival in the wild.

Spectacled bears are the only bear native to South America. They are found from Venezuela through Bolivia in the Andes mountains.

They get their name from a common outline around their eyes that resembles glasses.

Billie Jean can be found in the bear habitat in the South American section of the zoo.