feel good

76ers forward Danny Green donates $1 million to basketball program at UNC

By
EMBED <>More Videos

76ers forward Danny Green donates $1 million to basketball program at UNC

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Danny Green's contribution on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers pales in comparison to the contribution he is making off the court.

The Sixers forward is donating $1 million to his alma mater, the University of North Carolina, which will provide scholarships through the basketball program.

"I never thought when I was younger I would have this amount of money to give away, and to help provide for younger youth to be able to go to school. It's a blessing," said Green.

Green has been passionate about giving back since he was a kid growing up in New York, a quality his father instilled in him at a young age.

"Even if you aren't poor or rich, you are still in the minority, not given the chances. You are still looked at as the African-American kid from these areas least likely to succeed," Green said.

SEE ALSO: 94-year-old Sixers fan gets surprise of a lifetime

Green has been helping others succeed since his days at North Carolina, and he has continued to give back throughout his NBA career from working with the Special Olympics to Christmas shopping drives to help those less fortunate.

"It could change their day, it could change their life. If I'm able to do this, why not do it? I enjoy helping," Green says.

The 76ers forward was made aware of the need to help fund scholarships at North Carolina through former Sixer Eric Montross, who now helps raise money for the university. Like many institutions, they've been hurt by the pandemic, so Green said, 'I'm in,' and he can't wait to one day meet those impacted.

"I can't wait to meet the first and the last," he added.

Green is paying it forward, after all, so many people in his life have helped him become the person and player he is today with the Sixers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportssocietyphiladelphia 76erscommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Cicadas and lanternflies coming to Philadelphia area
A day in the life of a 'ReForester'
School cheers cafeteria manager who passed citizenship test
Holocaust survivor forms friendship with Army vet who liberated him from concentration camp
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal, local officials announce 'All Hands on Deck' initiative to combat violence
Watch Live: ABC News Live special examines immigration, humanitarian crises at border
Trooper shot going after deadly Texas workplace shooting suspect
Cicadas and lanternflies coming to Philadelphia area
PennDOT activates variable speed limit signs on I-76 to balance traffic
Philly police identify suspect killed in gun battle with officers following traffic stop
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Show More
Syrup spill causing sticky situation in Montco
Travel confidence increasing as more people get vaccinated: Experts
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
Man charged with ethnic intimidation following Chinatown assault
NJ vaccine sites receive more doses; second FEMA site opens in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News