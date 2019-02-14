Phillies Star Aaron Nola went from being a little kid who was told he wasn’t good enough to play by his own brother to playing like 1 of the BEST pitchers in baseball!



Fans will love ❤️ this story

Rhys Hoskins doing lots of extra work by himself at 1B



⚾️ Hoskins is back at his natural position & feels more comfortable but Hoskins is working on reading & playing ground balls again + footwork
Hoskins has played 525 GMs at ALL Levels at 1B vs 168 in LF

👀 Phillies starter Jake Arrieta says he is optimistic the Phillies will get either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado



Arrieta says he can see Harper or Machado playing for Phillies

It's day 2 of spring training for pitchers and catchers in Clearwater.Action News caught up with Aaron Nola one day after he and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract."This is pretty surreal and special for me," the pitcher said Thursday, a day after agreeing to the deal. "I love it here. I love the city of Philadelphia. I want to be a part of this organization -- a winning organization.""I'm not just here for the money, I'm here to win," added Nola.His contract includes a 2023 club option that could make the deal worth $56.75 million over five years.As far as Manny Machado and Bryce Harper joining the team, general manager Matt Klentak tells Action News he has no idea when that decision will be made.Phillies starter Jake Arrieta says he is optimistic the Phillies will get either Harper or Machado.The Phillies will take on the Braves in their 2019 home opener on March 28.