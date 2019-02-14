PHILLIES

Phillies Spring Training: Pitchers, catchers report for day 2 in Clearwater

It's day 2 of spring training for pitchers and catchers in Clearwater. Jeff Skversky has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2019.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --
It's day 2 of spring training for pitchers and catchers in Clearwater.

Action News caught up with Aaron Nola one day after he and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract.


"This is pretty surreal and special for me," the pitcher said Thursday, a day after agreeing to the deal. "I love it here. I love the city of Philadelphia. I want to be a part of this organization -- a winning organization."



"I'm not just here for the money, I'm here to win," added Nola.

His contract includes a 2023 club option that could make the deal worth $56.75 million over five years.

As far as Manny Machado and Bryce Harper joining the team, general manager Matt Klentak tells Action News he has no idea when that decision will be made.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta says he is optimistic the Phillies will get either Harper or Machado.



The Phillies will take on the Braves in their 2019 home opener on March 28.
