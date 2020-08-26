sports flash

Sixers face pivotal offseason decisions following Brett Brown's dismissal

Big changes are coming to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Things got started on Monday when the team fired coach Brett Brown, and more changes could be on the way, according to an ESPN report.

Ducis Rodgers examines the consequential decisions the team will have to make during the offseason.


Brown was the first domino to fall but plenty remains on the to-do list. The coaching search is already underway with some big names (Ty Lue) and locals (Jay Wright) rumored to be possibilities.

The Front Office made many moves that backfired last offseason, leading to questions about the job security of the decision-makers.

Then there is the roster. GM Elton Brand has stated the team is "not looking to trade" stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but that won't stop other teams from inquiring about the young stars.

If both stay, Embiid and Simmons could play a different role under a new coach. And then there's the challenge of putting the right players around the duo to fully maximize their talents.
