vandalism

Vandals strike historic Black cemetery in Delaware; damage estimated at $25,000

The community's burial ground has been desecrated with litter, paint, and graffiti.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vandals desecrate historic Black cemetery in Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A historic Black cemetery in Newark, Delaware has an estimated $25,000 in damage after vandals spilled paint all over its walkway, broke several areas of the fence, and spray painted graves.

"It's unacceptable," said Pastor Blaine Hackett from St. John African Methodist Church.

St. John Cemetery, about a mile down the road from the historic church, has graves in it dating back to the mid-1800s.

"Most of the old Black community that was once here has been since gentrified. We have maybe three Black churches that are still here in the community," he said.

The community's burial ground has been desecrated with litter, paint, and graffiti.

"I'm not pointing no fingers at nobody. All I do know is we want to restore this historic cemetery to a great resting place," said Hackett, who filed a report with Newark Police Department in September about the paint.

Some of this damage, however, is even newer.

"We put 'No Trespassing' signs all around, they've already tore some of the no trespassing signs down," he said.

It's personal for the pastor too. His family is buried at the cemetery and while surveying the damage, he made a disturbing discovery.

He says his grandfather's headstone is missing.

"I'm just mind-boggled because I've been out here and didn't even notice it until now," he said.

He hopes to find answers as he works to have this sacred ground restored.

"Respect our cemetery as if you had family members here yourself," he asked of the community.

The church says it wants to put Ring surveillance cameras around the cemetery to catch the vandals in the act, but that along with the cost of the restoration is a price the church needs help paying. It started a fundraiser to help with that cost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkblack historyvandalismcemetery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Police searching for four teens after home vandalized in Havertown
New George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in NYC
TikTok challenge could lead to criminal charges, schools warn students
COVID-themed vandalism spotted in Philly and Montgomery Co.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News