Nurses at St. Mary Medical Center vote to authorize strike

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nurses at St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks County have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.The nurses' union said Thursday the hospital's owner has refused to agree to minimum safe staffing levels.The union's Bargaining Committee could now submit a 10-day strike notice to the hospital if they deem it necessary.The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), which represents 8,500 nurses and healthcare professionals across the state, approximately 800 of them work at St. Mary, said 85 percent of the nurses voted in favor of the authorization.The union said the nurses have been bargaining with hospital management for a first contract since last October.Union officials said the hospital's committee left the last scheduled and agreed-upon negotiating session with the nurses an hour and 25 minutes early, "despite the nurses' desire to continue the conversation on enhanced patient protections."St. Mary Medical Center, part of Trinity Health, released the following statement to Action News:The St. Mary nurses joined PASNAP in August 2019.