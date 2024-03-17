Family believes man shot, killed in Philadelphia over mistaken identity

On top of the $20,000, the family is offering $10,000 for a total of up to $30,000 in reward money.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a Philadelphia man who was gunned down three years ago believes a case of mistaken identity may have led to his death.

Now, they hope a tip from the public will lead to justice in his case.

Stacy Elliot Davis was driving through Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on March 11, 2021.

At about 12:26 a.m. police were called to the area of Easton Road and Lowber Street for reports of gunshots.

"Upon their arrival, police seen the accident and observed a male who is later ID'd as Stacy Davis, 21-year-old inside a gray 2006 Honda Accord with apparent gunshot wounds," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

After Davis was shot, the car he was driving crashed into several other vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $20,000 reward posted by the City of Philadelphia for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who committed this act," Montecalvo said.

On top of the $20,000, the family is offering $10,000 for a total of up to $30,000 in reward money.

All you have to do is call the Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Davis' family believes this was a case of mistaken identity.

"Some information that we that we received from the family is that Stacy was not from around that area and was just passing through," Montecalvo said.