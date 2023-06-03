Overnight standoff in Delaware County apartment building ends with man taken into custody

An overnight standoff in a Delaware County apartment building ended with man taken into custody on Saturday.

LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An overnight standoff that took place in Delaware County ended peacefully on Saturday.

However, neighbors in Lansdowne say what happened leading up to the standoff was alarming.

"We called 911 immediately and asked officers to proceed with caution because the guy was acting irrationally," explained apartment resident Krissy Gleason.

Gleason says she woke up to a loud commotion in her apartment building around 1:30 a.m.

"Banging on our door, yelling and cursing at us, threatening to kill us," Gleason recalled.

That's when Upper Darby police were called to the 700 block of Providence Road for reports of someone barricaded inside Lansdowne Towers apartments.

SWAT officers were also on the scene to help.

Neighbors were quickly evacuated to safety, including Gleason.

"They shielded us out, they had their guns drawn," she said.

Gleason lives above the neighbor who barricaded himself inside his apartment from police. She says he's been threatening her for months, and wants him out.

"He's been threatening us about every day. (He) returns my Amazon packages, and takes things out of my garage. I just don't want to deal with him ever again. I don't want him to retaliate. I'm scared living here," said Gleason.

Police say the man taken into custody was suffering from a mental health crisis.

His identity has not yet been released.

According to officials, no one was hurt during the incident.

Police say the situation is still under investigation.